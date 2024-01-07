It’s been three long years since Ariana Grande released new solo music — and the wait is almost over. After teasing her seventh studio album in late December, Grande quickly gave fans more to celebrate. She announced her first AG7 single, “Yes, And?,” on Jan. 7, less than a week before her new song’s Jan. 12 release date.

Yes, Please

Grande started to prepare her fans for a big 2024 in the waning weeks of 2023. She shared evidence that she’d been in the studio with an Instagram carousel on Dec. 7, and then she followed it up with another on Dec. 27. Her caption for the second one was simply, “see you next year,” and it showed more of her in the studio, her mother dancing, and what appeared to be promotional art. The biggest clue, however, was a clip that showed her resting on a couch, saying she was “so tired” after being asked about it being “almost the last day of this album.”

Her “Yes, And?” surprise was similarly low-key. She posted on social media again, this time sharing another image of herself wearing red lipstick with the short caption: “yes, and? ♡ 1.12.” Her pre-order link clarified that “Yes, And?” is one of her album’s singles and showed that the blurred image captured by Katia Temkin is the cover art.

As expected, her announcement was exactly what Arianators have been waiting for. “MOTHER IS BACK,” one wrote in the comments, and another added, “there she is !” Still someone else responded, “You knew we needed 2024 to be filled with magic.”

Yes, More

Luckily for fans, Grande has a whole album’s worth of music coming for them. Details are still under wraps, but now that her first single is about to drop, her stans are ready to usher in the AG7 era. “new ariana music this friday guys wow we really made it,” one tweeted after the single release date announcement. Others said their goodbyes to the Positions era, using the hashtag “#AG7ISCOMING.”

Also on the horizon is Grande’s two-part movie adaptation of the musical Wicked. She stars as Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, and the two singer-actors been celebrating the project in different ways for literally years now. Their social media exchanges warmed fans’ hearts after they were announced as the film’s stars in November 2021, and more recently, they debuted Wicked-inspired tattoos in 2023. Look forward to them promoting the film in the lead-up to Part 1’s Nov. 27 theatrical release.

And now, feel free to start your countdown until “Yes, And?” drops on Jan. 12.