Ariana Madix is absolutely crushing it lately with her revealing on-screen looks as the host of Love Island USA (ahem, gold cut-out Di Petsa gown). And if Madix’s most recent outfit is any indication of things to come, then I think we’ll be in for an exciting season.

In the latest episode, The Vanderpump Rules star entered the villa wearing a black sheer bodysuit which showed off pretty much her entire body — including her butt cheeks. And anywhere else this might have been considered taboo, but it was actually perfect for the occasion: the islanders were enjoying an underwear party.

Ariana’s Underwear Party Look

Madix wore a semi-sheer scoop neck bodysuit from New York-based designer LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2023 collection. The plunging neckline silhouette featured a beautiful satin trim around the edges. On the brand’s website they styled the piece with trousers, but Madix and her stylist Emily Men (who has pulled LaQuan Smith pieces for Madix before), decided to skip the bottoms this time around.

Instead, Madix rocked a vintage tulle ruffled black robe with a floor-sweeping train. Madix wore Steve Madden gladiator pumps that went up just below her knees and accessorized with Simon G silver jewelry. The islanders were basically all slack-jawed (as was I) when Madix entered the party in her seductive look.

Love Island USA succinctly captioned their Instagram post “A host and a Bombshell wrapped into one!” Well put.

The Chicago star’s hairstylist gave her a glam mermaid-like ’do for the night, and she kept a middle part with her front pieces clipped to the sides. The rest of her locks flowed loose and had lots of volume. Madix’s makeup featured a darker smokey eye to go with the rest of her evening vibe and a minimal nude lipgloss to balance things out. Her whole team nailed this one.

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Ariana’s Exact Sheer Bodysuit

I found Madix’s black bodysuit for your next underwear party. But if you choose to style it without pants — that’s on you.