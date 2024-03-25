Like most relationships on Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix’s friendship is more complicated than Taylor Swift fan theories. One minute, the two spar like Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval in a fistfight at Sur (without getting physical). The next moment, they’re hooking up in the back of a car as Sandoval drives (yes, really).

Needless to say, their friendship journey has been almost as tumultuous as Scandoval. This is even more apparent on Pump Rules Season 11, which began with Kent having Madix’s back after Sandoval’s cheating scandal, but also questioning the strength of their friendship.

Now, it’s been reported that Madix “eviscerated” Kent at the Season 11 reunion, which was filmed on March 16, and their friendship may be “over.” Kent responded to that rumor on The Talk, teasing that “only one of those things is true.”

Given their history, it’s unclear whether they’re still on speaking terms or have already reconciled off-camera. Until fans find out, revisit the most chaotic moments of Kent and Madix’s friendship on Vanderpump Rules.

Missing Birthday Invite

Ariana Madix and LaLa Kent on Watch What Happens Live. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Their friendship started on a rocky note when Madix didn’t invite Kent to her 30th birthday party in 2015, as Kent had only just started working at Sur.

But Madix was quick to express regret. “I remember a lot of Mondays in high school finding out about this super cool party that happened last Saturday, and that is a sh*t feeling,” she said in an episode. “I’m not trying to make anybody else feel like that.”

Hooking Up In Sandoval’s Car

Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval attend the 2017 Gersh Emmy Party on September 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over time, their friendship blossomed in unexpected ways. On Season 7, Sandoval revealed that Madix and Kent hooked up in the back of his car after he picked them up from a bar. Madix was annoyed at her then-boyfriend for telling the story, but after patching things up, they recapped their rendezvous on the after-show, with Kent saying they were a “drunken mess.”

Five years later, they had no regrets, with Kent telling Sandoval at the Season 10 reunion, “I do love Ariana dearly — enough that I ate her cookie in the back of your car and I’d do it again.”

“Don’t Give A F*ck”

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In two seasons, Kent and Madix went from hooking up to IDGAF mode. In the Season 9 premiere, the two got into a heated argument over Kent’s comments on a 2021 podcast, in which she said about Madix, “You don’t give a f*ck about me, I don’t care about you.” That podcast led to Kent blocking her friend on Instagram, and continuing to fight all season long.

“I Was Born F*cking Cool”

Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Madix and Kent’s tension bubbled up to another argument on the Season 9 finale after it was revealed that Madix and Sandoval were aware of Scheana Shay’s plan to get married secretly during James Kennedy’s engagement weekend. Kent wasn’t a fan of the idea, and their fight gave us Madix’s famous line, “I was born f*cking cool.”

Going To The White House

Ariana Madix and Lala Kent attend CAA Kickoff Party for The White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It only took one more season for them to mend fences again, and by the time Scandoval came around, Kent was fully on Madix’s side. In fact, their friendship made it to Capitol Hill, as they attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together in April 2023 with their former boss Lisa Vanderpump. Maybe it’s a sign that this friendship will end up on a presidential ballot.

“She Becomes God”

Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay pose backstage at Chicago on Broadway on January 29, 2024 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

The Season 11 trailer ends with more tension as Kent seemingly reacts to Madix’s post-Scandoval success by saying, “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and, suddenly, she becomes God.” On a Watch What Happens Live appearance, Kent clarified that she was “proud of [her] friend,” which was proven true when she supported Madix’s Broadway debut in Chicago.

However, she also said the show would provide context for her remark when the episode airs. Between Kent’s comments and the reunion rumors, they once again leave fans wondering where exactly the two stand today.