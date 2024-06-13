Unless you’ve been living under a rock over the last year you’ve most likely heard about the scandal that unfolded on the multi-season Bravo show Vanderpump Rules. On the show, Ariana Madix found out that her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval was having an affair with another castmate (who happened to also be one of Madix’s best friends).

The infamous scandal was dubbed “Scandoval,” and although it may have rocked Madix’s world, a lot of pretty positive things have come out of it for the reality star. She has since appeared as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s revival of “Chicago” and was even a finalist on the most recent season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Now, Madix is bringing her talents to a new type of reality TV – “Love Island USA” – where she just debuted as the season’s new host. For her first appearance, the TV personality wore a gorgeous golden gown that made her look like a goddess.

Ariana’s Golden “Wet Look” Gown

Madix opted for a floor-length dress by the designer Di Petsa. The brand is known for its signature “wet look” pieces and it’s exactly what it sounds like: designs that appear to look like they were intentionally dipped under water. According to their website, the Womenswear brand “explores the ecofeminist relationship between women and water.”

Madix’s gown, which was the first look to walk down the brand’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway, featured a gold chain halter-neck with crystal and beaded embellishments. The draped dress had cutouts throughout and looked seriously incredible on Madix.

Madix was styled by Emily Men and wore a mix of jewelry by designers Simon G. and Gemma Azzuro. She rounded out her gold look with high-heeled gold sandals by Alexandre Birman. It was a total slay.

Not Her First Rodeo

Madix is no stranger to the concept of a “revenge dress.” She’s been post-scandal for the past year and has been looking amazing ever since. For instance, take a look at what she wore just last month to Part Two of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion: a $2300 cobalt blue sheer set by New York-based designer Laquan Smith.

The two-piece halter and skirt set was almost fully see-through and had a mermaid-like silhouette. One comment from the star’s Instagram post read “I’m having a little trouble breathing,” in reference to how hot Madix looked.

She accessorized with silver sandals by Alexandre Birman, Bottega Veneta earrings, and diamond rings and anklets by XIV Karats. She was styled by Emily Men again for the occasion.

Madix appears to be doing just fine and I can’t wait to see what other “revenge” looks she has planned this summer.