With legions of high street stores and cult pieces that come and go, it's difficult to really feel like your wardrobe is unique these days. This is why so many of us turn to vintage shopping, which has now become so much easier with the return of an edit by one of our favourite retailer's spin off sites. ASOS Marketplace has launched its Rare designer line for December 2020, meaning buying vintage — and having a truly unique sense of style — is easier than ever.

The Rare Edit is a curated collection of rare designer vintage pieces that are sold by reputable vintage boutiques on ASOS Marketplace. These boutiques are spread out all over the world, meaning shoppers have access to the very best of the best. Each piece in the edit has been hand selected, and the range of brands is enough to impress even the most stylish of customers, from Chanel to Fendi, Celine to Louis Vuitton. There's also plenty available for vintage sportswear fans, with cool pieces by the likes of Nike and Patagonia from previous decades.

Shipping depends on where the boutique is located, so you could expect to pay a hefty delivery fee, but with pieces like these, I say it's totally worth the extra ££.

What's more, it's worth investing in clothing from sellers on Marketplace now more than ever, as ASOS have announced they are introducing a zero per cent commission rate for all existing and new sellers on the platform until the end of 2020. This helps to support independent fashion businesses who need our purchases now more than ever.

To get an idea for what you can expect from the Rare Edit, I've picked five of my favourite pieces. Just remember, there's only one of everything, meaning when it's gone, it's gone.

Shop the Rare Edit here.