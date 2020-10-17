For the second year running, ASOS is collaborating with a number of charities on their Marketplace platform to raise funds for important causes. However, unlike last year that saw three charities on board, this year, ASOS Marketplace is launching five charity boutiques with the following organisations: Oxfam Festival Shop, Save the Children and British Red Cross (all returning), and Cancer Research UK and Royal Trinity Hospice (new additions).

Profits from all items sold will go towards each respective charity, making it a great cause to get on board with. What's more, each charity boutique will be releasing their own series of trend-led products for sale, meaning it'll also be a fashion-forward experience this 2020.

Unsurprisingly, this year has been huge for clothing donation, with many of us sorting out our wardrobes and having clear-outs during lockdown earlier in previous months. In fact, one charity ASOS is working with received a week's worth of donations each day on its first week of reopening after the formal lockdown. Another saw a national donation increase of 31% vs. last year.

Speaking about the 2020 collaboration, Jo Hunt, Head of ASOS Marketplace, said: “This has been a challenging year for many of our charity partners, but it has also had its positives, with more clothing donations than ever before. We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the work of our partners again this season by making it possible for our customers to easily and responsibly shop vintage, and we’d encourage anyone who has fallen out of love with their clothes to donate them to a charity in need.”

ASOS Marketplace first launched in 2010, and is now home to over 1000 independent brands and vintage boutiques.

The charity trend edits will begin to drop soon and throughout Autumn/Winter, so it's worth keeping an eye out from now!