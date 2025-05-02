The denim industry lacks sex appeal — at least according to Atlanta Taylor, the newly appointed creative director of ÉTICA jeans. “Denim used to be really sexy, like all of those old Wrangler, Guess, and Calvin Klein ads,” says the model-turned-designer. Though she’s only been at the helm of the five-year-old Los Angeles-based label since January, she’s determined to give the industry a spicy refresh.

Her first order of business? Launching the eponymous Atlanta pant. Available in three washes, her version of the “modern flare” was inspired by her long-held obsession with classic jeans. “I have been collecting vintage denim my entire life,” the 33-year-old says, citing mid-rise Levi’s 501s as her favorite. Taylor credits “growing up around [fashionable] musicians and artists” as the fuel behind her obsession. (She is, after all, the daughter of Duran Duran’s John Taylor and TV presenter Amanda de Cadenet, whom she praises for having “amazing style.”)

Launching a new product, however, was merely the first phase of Atlanta’s risqué denim agenda. Her second was conceptualizing and starring in its corresponding campaign — topless, of course. “I love women’s bodies. I love the celebration of that,” she says. So when thinking of imagery for the campaign, she says, “I was like, ‘No tops!’”

Apart from the Atlanta jean, she has a few capsule collections in the works, including a collaboration with designer Vanna Youngstein. Dropping on May 5, it will include bedazzled and embroidered jackets and miniskirts. Looking even further down the line, she has plans for a 35-piece collection currently scheduled for a 2026 launch.

Below, Taylor gives her best tips on what to look out for when shopping for denim, plus her thoughts on the ever-changing trends (including the great millennial-Gen Z skinny jean debate).

Tell me about your Atlanta pant.

I wanted to meld the ’90s rise with a ’70s fit. I’ve always been into flares. I wanted to take the ease of that Sofia Coppola-type ’90s girl, combined with a little bit of the glam of the ’70s; those super strong, powerful women like Farrah Fawcett who were owning their flares. There's no stretch, but it is the perfect fit.

What do you love about vintage denim?

How it molds to your body. They never used to put stretch in denim. I don’t know when that changed, when we started wearing jeggings. I love soft denim that’s not stretchy. It holds you in. My butt looks great, my thighs look great. I want to feel that cinch.

“You could tell which person was Gen Z or millennial just based on the rise of their jeans.”

What are the trending jean styles right now, and which ones do you think will stay?

I low-key love the skinny jean resurgence, but you can’t just throw on a skinny jean and call it a day — it takes a little styling. A high-waisted, rigid, skinny jean tucked into a knee-high boot with a heel is fire. I don’t think high-rise will ever go away.

I’m also seeing a lot of girls wear low-waisted styles. I don’t wear it so much myself, but it looks cool. Gen Z is into the low-waisted thing, while millennials are more into the mid-slash-high-rise. It’s so funny, I was just in Paris, people watching, and you could tell which person was Gen Z or millennial just based on the rise of their jeans.

Something that I’m not into but everyone loves is a barrel jean.

I actually wanted to touch on the Gen Z versus millennial denim divide, because there’s also a skinny versus loose jeans debate.

Gen Z loves what the millennial aesthetic was, and then millennials look at them wearing those old trends like they’re crazy. But I’m like, “You guys, we did that too.” We should all just wear what we feel good in and remove any judgment about what other generations are doing. If somebody’s into skinny jeans, whatever.

I read that Gen Z no longer thinks millennial style is cheugy.

Oh, 100%. That’s been on my feed for months. My Gen Z sister wears what I wore when I was her age.

We touched on some controversial styles, but I’d love to know what you think of other divisive trends like jeggings.

Jeggings, I hate. Not all skinny jeans are made equal.

What about the Canadian tux?

I will go hard for a Canadian tuxedo. I have been wearing them my whole life. I love a denim jacket with denim jeans. Sometimes I like having the same wash. It’s so cute.

What about sweatpants jeans like the viral Rag & Bone ones?

You couldn’t pay me. I also am the type who will wear uncomfortable jeans on the plane. I do not wear sweatpants. You will never catch me wearing sweatpants at home.

Are there any styles you think everyone should invest in?

My “forever jeans” would be a high flare or a boot cut. It’s a core piece that should last the test of time and isn’t trend-driven. With denim, getting a fit right is everything. Trendy denim probably isn't going to last you.

I’ve never been a trend person. I don’t like looking like other people. I always feel uncomfortable if I'm in a place and five people are all wearing the same thing.

“There are no rules. Get what you’re drawn to and what you feel good in.”

What else should shoppers be on the lookout for when buying jeans?

One is the zipper. If you look down, the button fly should go all the way to the bottom of the crotch, not a short zipper and then fabric — that always looks weird.

Two, the mid-rise needs to be right above the hip bone, where it’s not cutting you; if you’re going for a high-rise, right below the waist. Pro tip: Make sure your butt is lifted — everyone should look like they just got a BBL. A mid-rise or a high-rise jean is always good for the booty.

For those who prefer low-rise, make them baggier so it doesn’t cut into your body; I like the ones that I can put a belt on and cuff.

Jeans are often seen as extremely casual. How does one elevate them?

A stiletto-heeled boot with a black top. You could wear a long-sleeved tight black top, possibly see-through or silk; or a lace cami with a blazer or a leather jacket. And I wouldn’t wear distressed jeans at night.

You can also wear a nice belt. I always wear this amazing old maroon faux fur from Stella McCartney with a Celine polka dot button-down with my indigo high-rise jeans with a black belt, black stilettos, and a gold chain bag. That’s my evening vibe.

For the longest time, the advice when buying jeans was that they had to be based on your body shape. Does that still apply?

There are no rules. Get what you’re drawn to and what you feel good in. None of us should ever be like, “Oh, I can’t wear this because it doesn’t fit my body type.” If I’m particularly into it, then f*ck it. I’m going to wear what I want. None of us should ever feel like we can’t wear anything.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.