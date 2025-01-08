The denim discourse is rife with controversial trends. In the pants department alone, several styles leave style savants polarized. Skinny jeans, for example, once beloved in the early 2010s, have all but been shunned for being “cheugy.” Meanwhile, low-rise jeans, a pelvic-baring style fashionistas buried in the early aughts, made a glorious comeback in the past couple of years, triggering PTSD among millennials who survived its first renaissance.

The most recent style to cause a divide is the barrel leg. The wide-leg shape is fitted at the waist, curves out mid-leg, and tapers at the ankles, like a barrel. Though it’s beloved by celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Katie Holmes, many are skeptical about the design (even wide-leg enthusiasts). Elsa Hosk just weighed in on the debate — and she’s a blaring affirmative.

Elsa’s Edgy Ensemble

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Hosk shared her latest look on main. Unlike her typical risqué gowns and sleek corpcore wardrobe choices, the supermodel went a wholly different direction. She donned a high-neck boxy leather jacket zipped completely closed. As is her MO, she teased a piece from her RTW label, Helsa Studio. Unfortunately, fans have to wait a few more days before getting their hands on it — the outerwear drops on Monday, Jan. 13, on FWRD and Revolve.

Leaning into the model-off-duty look, she paired it simply with jeans. Never one to shy away from a controversial trend, she chose a pair of light wash barrel-leg ones. She completed her look with more cool-girl accessories including black sunglasses and pointed-toe pumps.

Other Celebs Love The Trend, Too

Despite the style’s divisive nature, more designers are sending the look down their runways. Models at Alaïa, for example, sashayed in an exaggerated billowy pair during the Fall/Winter 2024 season, and more recently, Gucci embraced the trend in its Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Naturally, Hollywood’s most fashion-forward have also taken to the trend. Lopez is one of the trend’s bigger supporters. She’s donned several pairs, most recently on vacation in Aspen, Colorado over the holiday break.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Among other A-listers who love the trend is Blake Lively. While off-duty in New York in October, the Gossip Girl alum styled it with a T-shirt, a cardigan, and a denim bag, giving it a subtle Canadian tux twist.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Get ready: the barrel-leg jean is about to blow up.