Nearly two years later, Meghan Markle’s wedding reception dress is trending again. And it’s from the most unlikely of sources. Thanks to The Bachelor, a high-neck, sleeveless, form-fitting gown might just be the look of the season.

Last week, The Bachelor’s Bri might have been the contestant to go, but she looked stunning for her last hurrah. For the rose ceremony, she chose a dress that looked largely similar to the white gown that Meghan Markle wore to her wedding reception back in May of 2018, except it was black instead of white.

It was made of silk crème and featured a high mock-T halter neck with a totally open back — save for two straps — and an up-to-there slit on the left side. Markle’s, of course, was custom Stella McCartney with a slightly fuller skirt, no slit, a halter neck, and no back straps — but overall the vibe was largely the same.

Bri’s exact dress was the Cameo Halter Slit Gown from Jay Godfrey. Whether you go for the bridal look like Markle, a sleeker after-hours black tie event vibe like Bri, or simply take the shape for a spin in a more casual mini cotton day dress, it’s a silhouette that will turn heads again and again. Shop some options at various price points below.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.