This season of The Bachelorette is like none other. The first to hold the title this year — Clare Crawley —found her fiancé in Dale Moss just two weeks into shooting. Soon after, Tayshia Adams, was called in from the wings to be the second bachelorette. You may recognize her from both a former season of The Bachelor as well as Bachelor in Paradise last summer. Both bachelorettes have a love for embellished gowns, and Bachelorette Tayshia Adam's black Randi Rahm dress is already a favorite of the season.

In this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, Adams stepped out in a look from the designer’s Fall 2020 Couture runway called the Snake Tattoo Dress. It is a little black dress—with a twist.

The gown features a tank silhouette crafted of black silk with a slit up the left thigh. It boasts a gold snake pattern right at the hip where the slit meets the bodice. Adams finished her look with a pair of metallic heeled sandals peeking out from the bottom.

Also in the episode, Adams also wore a gold silk jumpsuit that gave off a slightly more low-key vibe by the same designer. It can be purchased in one of five colors at the link below.

