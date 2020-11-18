This season of The Bachelorette is like none other. The first to hold the title this year — Clare Crawley —found her fiancé in Dale Moss just two weeks into shooting. Soon after, Tayshia Adams, was called in from the wings to be the second bachelorette. You may recognize her from both a former season of The Bachelor as well as Bachelor in Paradise last summer. Both bachelorettes have a love for embellished gowns, and Bachelorette Tayshia Adam's Randi Rahm dresses are already a favorite of the season.

Adams's style is always elegant and polished, with the new Bachelorette opting for gowns, dresses, and jumpsuits with a retro feel. She's worn everything from a '90s-inspired slip dress (with a tattoo design on the bodice) to a one-shoulder ruched gown that felt very 2000s. She gravitates toward plenty of red carpet staples like sheer and thigh-high slits, but by nodding toward trends of years gone past, she gives them her own unique twist. Adams also doesn't shy away from color, embracing purple gowns when the mood strikes her. But her palettes of choice are decidedly classic, ranging from chic black dresses to festive metallic options.

See the red carpet-worthy looks Taysia Adams wears on this season of The Bachelorette, below.

Bachelorette Taysia Adams' '90s Slip Dress

Instagram.com/randirahm

In the Nov. 17 episode of The Bachelorette, Adams stepped out in a look from the designer’s Fall 2020 Couture runway called the Snake Tattoo Dress. It is a little black dress—with a twist. The gown features a tank silhouette crafted of black silk with a slit up the left thigh. It boasts a gold snake pattern right at the hip where the slit meets the bodice. Adams finished her look with a pair of metallic heeled sandals peeking out from the bottom. Shop a similar look below:

Also in the episode, Adams also wore a gold silk jumpsuit that gave off a slightly more low-key vibe by the same designer. It can be purchased in one of five colors at the link below.

Bachelorette Taysia Adams' Sheer Purple One-Shoulder Gown

Instagram.com/@randirahm

Tayshia Adams' purple gown in the Dec. 2 episode of The Bachelorette featured a sheer overlay, a tulle skirt, and a one-shoulder silhouette that fans couldn't stop fawning over.

The Randi Rahm dress is called the Amanda Gown and it's crafted of a sheer point d’esprit tulle and lace that is overlaid on top of an opaque strapless silhouette. The tulle is pulled in a subtle knot at one shoulder and gathered throughout the bodice.

Fun fact? The light pink version of this same dress was actually worn by Edie Falco at the 2011 Emmy Awards.

The choice of a deep purple gown is just the thing to transition into cooler Fall and Winter weather, a season rife with deep maroon, hunter green, and aubergine. Get a similar look with this dress.