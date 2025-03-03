You may not be checking into The White Lotus anytime soon, but you can at least cosplay as your favorite resortwear-clad characters — minus the murder-mystery drama. On Monday, March 3, Banana Republic unveiled its new collection in collaboration with Mike White’s hit HBO series. The result is a 24-piece resortwear capsule line rife with beachside essentials.

The Must-Have Beachy Collection

Debuting on Thursday, March 6 (with a one-day early access drop for Banana Republic credit card holders), the collection is inspired by the maximalist, escapist aesthetic of The White Lotus, styled by Alex Bovaird. Think: a teal halter jumpsuit blanketed in a vivid pattern, a zebra print A-line minidress, and a breezy wrap dress, among others.

You’re also covered in the accessories department with floral bucket hats, scarves, and a fringe crochet bag with a decadent bamboo handle. Even the men have a range of pieces to shop, including vintage-inspired Hawaiian shirts, Bermuda shorts, and cargo pants.

Since the show is the epitome of luxury, the characters’ wardrobes are curated with almost exclusively designer labels, which come with eye-watering price tags. Banana Republic’s drop comes at a more approachable price point, with pieces ranging from $40 to $300.

Banana Republic

To get that airy vibe, the pieces were crafted in fluid silhouettes and light, flowy fabrics, including linen, cotton poplin, and 100% silk, aka the ideal contents of your vacay suitcase.

Banana Republic

Wait, Is That Saxon?!

For an “authentic” White Lotus feel, the retail giant also tapped cast member Patrick Schwarzenegger to star in the campaign. The actor, who plays the arrogant yet entrepreneurial Saxon Ratliff, modeled the collection’s understated linen pieces and matching patterned sets.

Banana Republic

Calling the drop “impressive” in a press release, Schwarzenegger said, “The Banana Republic x The White Lotus collaboration brings the show to life with the perfect mix of effortless and vacation style.”

Banana Republic

With the collection dropping both in stores and online, it’s a sign to book that island vacation.