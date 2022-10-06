Bangs are having a moment. From Bella Hadid’s French-girl fringe to Millie Bobby Brown’s fluffy bangs, the face-framing style is truly everywhere this season — and if you’re considering making the chop, you’ve got countless varieties to choose from. This year, it’s blunt, curtain, and Parisian-style bangs in particular that have been dominating the red carpets and the runways. Of course, despite their popularity, the idea of trying out bangs can also be daunting.
One of the most important things to consider when getting bangs is your face shape. While you could opt for any style of fringe your heart desires, there are certain kinds of bangs that are better suited for specific face shapes. Since these short hairs quite literally frame your face, you’ll be able to find the variety that accentuates and flatters your natural bone structure by going with a certain type. Looking for bangs for a round face shape? First of all, Blake Reed Evans, notes that many people believe they have a round face. “For your face to be around, it must be the widest at the cheeks and then narrow in slightly at the temples and jaw, usually complemented by gorgeous cheeks,” he tells Bustle.
If this is your face shape, Evans says you can opt for a style of bangs that enhances roundness (think micro bangs) or one that diminishes it (like the curtain variety). Also key to consider before making the cut? According to hairstylist Jennifer Korab, you’ll want to figure out how much effort you’re willing to put into styling your fringe, since some kinds of bangs are more high-maintenance than others.
If you’re looking for the best bangs for a round face, Bustle pinged hairstylists for the intel. Keep reading for styling tips from the pros on the best bangs to rock if you have a round face shape.