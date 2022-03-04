Barbie Ferreira Dressed Up As Carrie Bradshaw & It’s Peak ’90s Nostalgia

And just like that, Barbie Ferreira wins best Instagram of the week.

The Euphoria star delivered an HBO crossover that feels manifested from the fans’ wildest fantasies. She shared a photo of herself Wednesday, simply captioned “Barbie Bradshaw,” wearing a totally Carrie Bradshaw-esque look.

Though she tends to emulate her Euphoria character Kat’s edgy-cool style, this time her look is completely Carrie. Everything — from her outfit (a powder pink, fur-trimmed coat and olive green pumps), to the signature curls (though hers are a fiery red versus Bradshaw’s blonde), to the backdrop (which appears to be a New York City street), to the cigarette in her hand — positively screams Sex and the City.

Both shows are beloved not only for their marathon-worthy plot points and iconic performances but, of course, for their A+ fashion. So this nostalgic nod makes total sense. And though chances are slim that there’d ever be an actual crossover of the two shows, as Nicolette Mason commented on behalf of all Ferreira/ Bradshaw fans everywhere, “I’d def read her column.”

Check out the fabulous photo below.

Steal Ferreira’s Vibe