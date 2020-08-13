Bath & Body Works' Iconic 3-Wick Candles Are Just $11.95 Right Now

No, it's not time for Bath & Body Works annual candle sale, but the home and body fragrance purveyor is hosting a can't miss deal. Through Aug. 16, Bath & Body Works' 3-wick candles are just $11.95.

According to the brand's website, the sale will run until the early-morning hours on Aug. 16. There are no exceptions to which candles you can buy, although you are limited to 20 per purchase. To take advantage of the event, enter code COZY at checkout.

The deal comes just after the brand released its Halloween scents like its Vampire Blood candle and a spooky take on the classic Midnight Blue Citrus, now known as Midnight Boo Citrus. Plus, Bath & Body Works has been steadily rolling out more and more autumnal scents since giving customers a preview of its fall collection back in July. Now, you can grab returning favorites like Flannel and Leaves alongside newer options like Apple Weather and Cozy Cashmere.

