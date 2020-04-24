The first moment you walked into your local Bath & Body Works is probably seared into your brain — and your nose. From the floral aroma of Plumeria to the crisp scent of Cucumber Melon, Bath & Body Works' classic fragrances are a straight shot to people's nostalgic cores. And although many of the brand's iconic fragrances aren't available in candle form, there is hope if you want to time-travel back to the eighth grade.

From the lines during their Candle Day sale to the fanfare when new scents drop each season, Bath & Body Works' three-wick creations are a staple in the brand's lineup. And with the boom in the candles' popularity, there's never been a better time for fans of the original scents to find their favorite new aromas that are reminiscent of the old standbys.

If you've been looking for the perfect Bath & Body Works candle to remind you of the OG scents that the brand re-released back in 2017, here they are.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If You Love Cucumber Melon, Try...

No, watermelon and lemon are not cucumber and melon, but they do have a few fragrance notes in common. The OG scent is particularly melon heavy, with a hint of crisp cucumber, and Watermelon Lemonade is similar: It features a fruit-forward smell as well as a crisp, lemony aroma.

If You Love Country Apple, Try...

Most of Bath & Body Works' apple-based scents are released in the fall, but one, Pink Apple Punch, shares similar notes with OG favorite Country Apple. The fragrance has an apple-centric aroma, made sweeter thanks to sugar crystals, and you'll also catch a whiff of melon.

If You Love Sun-Ripened Raspberry, Try...

When it comes to looking for an alternative to the OG Sun-Ripened Raspberry, you've got a clear choice in the Raspberry Tangerine candle. The three-wick burner features the same berry-based scent; the main difference is the addition of citrusy tangerine and lemon.

If You Love Freesia, Try...

You may not have thought a candle called Gingham would be comparable to Freesia, but the floral scent is the first thing you'll notice in this blue-and-white checked cutie. Throw in a little white peach and clementine, and you've got a balanced fruit- and floral-forward aroma ready to fill your space.

If You Love Plumeria, Try...

If you remember Plumeria, you probably recall its sweet floral base and fruity notes. While none of Bath & Body Works current three-wicks offer plumeria, you will find a similar mix of fruits and flowers in Wild Poppy. The new spring candle features poppy (of course) and rose, as well as mandarin orange and honeydew.

If You Love Pearberry, Try...

Pearberry is basically summer in a scent — at least according to Bath & Body Works. Daydream evokes those same summery aromas of pears and berries, and although Pearberry features freesia, Daydream's floral note highlights lilies.

If You Love Juniper Breeze, Try...

Like Plumeria, there's no exact match for Juniper Breeze in the candle section, but you can find similar options in other woodsy scents. Ocean Driftwood features the same earthy aroma with its oak, mahogany, and lavender notes.

If You Love Brown Sugar & Fig, Try...

Marble Toffee might not seem like an obvious alternative to Brown Sugar & Fig, and although the two fragrances aren't identical scent-wise, they do feature similar notes. Like Brown Sugar & Fig, Marble Toffee has a coconut aroma blended with a sweet, brown sugar scent.

If You Love Dark Kiss, Try...

Fans of Bath & Body Works' original Dark Kiss fragrance are in luck: Although many of the retailer's spring scents feature floral and fruit-based notes, Into The Night is a deeper, more romantic scent that aligns with Dark Kiss's vibes, thanks to the hints of raspberry, rose, and amber, along with a musky finish.

If You Love Sensual Amber, Try...

Sensual Amber is a staple in Bath & Body Works' body care lineup, but there's no matching candle. Enter: Palo Santo. Although the burner doesn't feature the same florals of Sensual Amber, it does have amber and musk notes.