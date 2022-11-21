There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys).

If you just so happen to be the type who takes their day-after Thanksgiving shopping festivities seriously, you may want to take note of the major Bath & Body Works Black Friday 2022 sale ... and spoiler — some deals only come along once a year.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your loved ones, this year, there’s room for everyone in your life to walk away with some goodies — because in stores and online, shoppers will be treated with a ‘Buy Three, Get Three Free’ discount. And without fine print or exceptions to the rule, this promotion is valid on every single item in the store. Seriously. Stock your cart with six, 12, 24, or more items, and half of them will be completely free.

As if that deal wasn’t good enough, Bath & Body Works is extending the deal all week long, starting Monday, November 21, all the way through Friday, November 25 (though take note that there will only be online shopping on Thanksgiving day as all storefronts are closed).

As for those who are the “just add a bow” type of gift givers, Bath & Body Works’ Make Joy Happen Gift Box is the perfect option to add to your cart. Filled with nine products (like candles, hand soaps, hand sanitizers, and more), the value is $115 — and is available at just $40 on Tuesday, November 22. Though fair warning: It is likely to sell out fast.