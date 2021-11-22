Calling all Bath & Body Works enthusiasts: The festive season has officially begun with the iconic retailer’s first holiday savings event of the year.

Starting today is the Bath & Body Works Thanksgiving Week 2021 sales event, which is offering shoppers an exclusive buy three, get three free deal across the entire store excluding gift cards and items on clearance — simply pay for the three most expensive products in your haul and get your three additional selections for $0. Customers can mix and match across various categories, so you can truly fill your cart with any beauty essentials you (or those on your holiday shopping list) need. These deals are happening from Nov. 22 through Black Friday, Nov. 26 (after which there will be a whole other sale to shop).

All week long, you’re free to combine a lotion with a shower gel and candle, or a hand soap with a perfume and cologne — the options are endless. You can even get your holiday shopping done early and score some exclusive gift sets while you’re simply stocking up on hand sanitizer: Yes, Bath & Body Works’ gift sets (of which there are many) are fair game.

Speaking of holiday shopping, B&BW is also debuting its limited-edition Black Friday exclusive gift on Nov. 24. If you spend $40 shopping — in stores or online — you can purchase a Give Love Gift Box for $40, a set with a value of $114. This box includes a shower gel, fragrance mist, a 3-wick and single wick Christmas candle, foaming soap, hand cream, hand sanitizer, and exclusive Cozy Christmas socks. The products are a mix of the store’s most beloved holiday scents: Pure Wonder, Tis the Season, The Perfect Christmas, and Merry Cookie. Plus, everything is packaged in a gorgeous gift box, making it the perfect present to give a fellow B&BW devotee or to split up as stocking stuffers (or keep for yourself!).

Bath & Body Works will be unveiling additional savings throughout the week, so be on the lookout for more deals to shop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.