Ulta’s Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Starting Early

For beauty shopping enthusiasts, nothing compares to Black Friday. But if you can’t wait until after Thanksgiving to put your credit card to work, Ulta has an exciting announcement that will help fill that void. From now until November 19, you can officially shop Ulta’s Early Black Friday 2022 Sale.

The four-week event takes place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with each week featuring different brands going for major discounts. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the deals:

October 27-29: You can get up to 50% off hair supplements like Sugarbear Hair Vitamins and Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements for Women. You can also get 30% off the full line of Hempz.

November 3-5: Enjoy 40% off hair products such as the Andrew Fitzsimmons AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave in Conditioner and Curlsmith Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash.

November 11-12: Give your skin some T.L.C. and shop for cleansers like the Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser and the Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash. Oh, and save 50% off all Lancôme products.

November 17-19: Love a good sample? Score minis of classic hair and skin products, such as the Bumble and Bumble Travel Size Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer, Tula Travel Size The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser, and the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer. To end the sale with a bang, you can also shop hair tools up to 40% off. From the ghd Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer to the Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron, you’ll have lots of options.

The sale is only online, so you can browse through the site from the comfort of your own home. Check it out and get your holiday shopping done (for others or yourself) before you even have to think about carving a turkey.

