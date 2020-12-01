15 Beauty Advent Calendars That'll Bring You Joy All Season Long

What's better than one holiday gift? One holiday gift that keeps on giving every single day until Christmas. That's exactly why a beauty advent calendar is the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life.

For your skin care-obsessed BFF that's always testing new products, these advent calendars mark a way to get anywhere from 12 to 25 beauty samples (and sometimes even full-sized bottles) in a single present. Sure, resisting the urge to rip open every alcove at once is tempting, but imagine the joy of getting a new product every morning — now that's the holiday spirit.

The good news is that there's a beauty advent calendar for everyone. Some are dedicated to sheet masks, others are packed with relaxing body care for a self-care night, and there are plenty more for makeup aficionados (hello, mini lipstick tubes!). The hardest part of gifting these calendars isn't finding them, it's narrowing down the best ones out there.

If you happen to be overwhelmed with your gifting options, these 15 beauty advent calendar picks are a great place to start shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Candle Lover Voluspa Advent Calendar Mini Candle Set Sephora $75 See On Sephora If there's someone on your gift list who loves candles, this 12-day advent calendar from Voluspa gives them a new scent each day leading up to Christmas. The scents are ultra-festive, with holiday-themed options like Spiced Pumpkin Latte and White Cypress. While it's currently sold out online, you can still check your local Sephora store for pick-up options.

2 For Bath Lovers 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar Lush $99.95 See On Lush Bath lovers will adore this advent calendar from Lush. It features products like the brand's iconic bubble bars in festive shapes (think polar bears and candy canes) as well as bath bombs like Jingle Bells, which features a soothing orange-patchouli scent. Throw in scrubs, shower gels, and lotions, and you've got the perfect recipe for a festive holiday bath.

3 For The Beauty Newbie Face + Body 24 Day Holiday Calendar ASOS $99 $79.20 See On ASOS If you've got a beauty newbie in your life who's just learning the ins and outs of skin care and makeup, the ASOS 24-day calendar is perfect. With everything from Origins' Clear Improvement Mask for blemishes to M.A.C. lipstick and Aveda hair care, this brings your friend a swoon-worthy starter kit.

4 For The Target Shopper Best of Box Advent Calendar Target $19.99 See On Target When it comes to accessible beauty, Target may take the cake. With its mix of affordable and cult-classic skin care offerings (like Pixi Beauty's Glow Tonic), the retailer's advent calendar is the ideal gift for those who spend more time inside the mega-store than their own house.

5 For The Budget Spotter The e.l.f.tastic 12 Day Advent Calendar e.l.f. cosmetics $45 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics For the beauty lover that likes to get the most bang for their buck, e.l.f. Cosmetics is the place to shop. The brand's advent calendar features some of its most beloved makeup and skin care products, including the Poreless Putty Primer (a dupe for Tatcha's Silk Cream!) and a vibrant Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow.

6 For The Perfume Collector Atelier Cologne Discovery Advent Calendar Nordstrom $108 See On Nordstrom Buying someone perfume is trick — even if they're a fragrance lover. The best solution? Gift the Atelier Cologne advent calendar. Each day, your giftee will get a brand new scent to enjoy from the brand, and there are even holiday charms, two deluxe mini perfumes, and a leather travel case for some extra surprises.

8 For The Amateur Manicurist Holiday '20 Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar OPI $49.96 See On OPI For those who love giving themselves an at-home manicure on self-care nights, OPI's nail polish calendar is the perfect gift. Inside, there are 25 mini nail polishes in all colors of the rainbow, from vibrant reds to neutral tones. It allows the DIY manicurist in your life to switch their nail color every single day until Christmas.

9 For The Clean Beauty Lover 24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar BareMinerals $99 See On BareMinerals Whether you or your loved one is dedicated to using clean beauty products, the BareMinerals 24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar offers a robust collection to stock your cabinet with. The set includes both skin care and makeup items, like the brand's Poreless Clay Cleanser and Strength & Length Mascara. Plus, the packaging is made from post-consumer recycled materials.

10 For The Lipstick Collector 12 Day Lipstick Countdown NYX Cosmetics $40 See On NYX Cosmetics Got a friend whose lipstick collection rivals most makeup artists'? This set of 12 liquid lipsticks from NYX is just for them. The calendar includes the brand's iconic Soft Matte Lip Cream and its equally popular Butter Gloss, plus lip oils and suede finishes. Basically, it has everything.

11 For The Body Care Lover Signature Advent Calendar L'Occitane $74 See On L'Occitane For those who love a good pamper session (or are just in love with the brand), the L'Occitane Advent Calendar is ideal. Inside, there's every bit of body care you could ever want, including brand favorites like the Shea Butter Hand Cream and Almond Shower Oil. You'll also find new items to try like shampoos, conditioners, and soaps.

12 For The Makeup Beginner 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Ulta $20 See On Ulta If there's someone in your life who is new to makeup, Ulta's calendar is an excellent present. Each of the 12 days features a product from the retailer's own brand, and will include nearly everything you need for a full face. That means matte primer, eyeshadows, lip glosses, highlighter, and blush. The calendar even doubles as decor when you hang it up.

13 For The Skin Care Aficionado Best of Dermstore Beauty Advent Calendar Dermstore $350 See On Dermstore Looking to splurge a bit on the skin care lover in your life? Enter Dermstore's beauty advent calendar. The retailer is known for its wide collection of top-notch skin, body, and hair care brands, and this set brings its best products of 2020 in mini form for your loved one to try. From high-end skin care brands like Sunday Riley to cult-favorite hair care favorites like Harry Josh, this gift will make any beauty lover leap for joy.

14 For The Scent Lover Advent Calendar Jo Malone $450 See On Jo Malone Say hello to the Jo Malone Advent Calendar. Inside, you'll find brand's cult-favorite perfumes, bath and body products, and even candles for a holistic approach to filling your world with dreamy fragrance.