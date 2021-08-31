Beauty Bay’s New Disney Line Has Colour-Matched Your Fave Childhood Movies

Online shopping destination Beauty Bay is set to drop a limited-edition 12-piece makeup collection in collaboration with Disney this September, with colourful shades lifted directly out of classic Disney films including Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Dumbo, and Pinocchio.

The new line — which consists of mini eyeshadow palettes, shadow sticks, and lip and cheek tints — aims to capture the excitement and magic of your favourite childhood films through its unique colour offerings. To achieve this, Beauty Bay has worked with The Walt Disney Studios Ink & Paint Department and drawn from the individual colour palettes they used for the movies. Each product features the name and number of the original Disney colour so fans know exactly where the shade has come from.

Ahead of the release, Beauty Bay has offered some insight into what we can expect. The eyeshadow palettes (which are £8 each or £20 for three) are inspired by colours seen in Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, and The Jungle Book. “This is your chance to dip your brush into a world of possibility and create a multitude of looks inspired by Baloo’s Fur, the Cheshire Cat’s Stripe and Dumbo’s Eyes,” the brand writes.

The lip and cheek duos (£8 each) draw from the Alice in Wonderland and Pinocchio palettes. The double-ended sticks feature a glossy lip colour on one side and a matte, creamy cheek blush on the other.

The shadow sticks (£6 each or £15 for three) promise an easy and wearable way to inject a bit of Disney colour into your day. There are six shades available, and Beauty Bay describes it as a “super pigmented, smudge proof formula.” The colour inspiration here also came from Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, and The Jungle Book.

Beauty Bay’s CEO David Gabbie says the collection will inspire “Disney fans to dream in colour.”

He continued: “Never before has Disney Colour licensed a cosmetic product which focuses on the colours seen in the original films themselves, rather than the simplified character call-outs for products.”

The Disney Colour collection – which is vegan and cruelty free – launches exclusively on the Beauty App on September 7 at 6 p.m. It will then drop online from September 8 at 8 a.m.