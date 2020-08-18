Have you ever asked "Is a Beauty Pie membership is worth it?" The only way to really answer that is to ask a friend - or read as many Beauty Pie product reviews as you can.

If you're a fan of quality, ingredient-first, cruelty free beauty, then Beauty Pie might already be on your radar. If not, you might recognise the brand's fabulously pink packaging on Instagram. The brilliant thing about Beauty Pie is, you can sign on to a monthly membership - so if you're tempted to give it a go, you can without a huge investment or commitment!

Some of our Bustle team are so into their memberships, we can't stop recommending our favourite products to anyone who will listen (and sharing which products we want to try next!). Not to mention the satisfaction of ordering hundreds of pounds worth of product for less than £50 when you're a member.

I asked two of our team to share their recent purchase reviews, along with my own to help you make the seriously tough decision of 'what to order next'. Here are six products we tried, and think make the membership well worth the investment.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Victoria, 29. skin type: oily t-zone SUPER PORE-DETOX PURIFYING BLACK CLAY MASK Beauty Pie Member Price: £8.46 £35 See on Beauty Pie “This clay mask is a winner for me because a little goes a long way - I usually end up going through masks much too quickly! I've been using this twice a week and have noticed my skin feels smooth and fresh and my pores are visibly clearer after every use. If you have oily/combination skin you will love this product as it gives you that lovely 'clean' feeling, it has already become a staple for my skincare."

PLANTASTIC™ MICROPEELING SUPER DROPS Beauty Pie Member Price: £9.29 £50 See on Beauty Pie “I was drawn to the Plantastic Micropeeling Super Drops because of the number of amazing reviews, I thought I just had to try it and I'm glad I did! I have been using these drops every day for the past few weeks morning and night and I have noticed the texture of my skin has improved in addition to getting less breakouts. It's light enough to be able to layer with other products with no piling and the size of the bottle is a huge plus, this will last you a long time.”

Sarah, 30, skin type: occasional breakouts FEATHERLIGHT UVA/UVB SPF 50 SUNSCREEN + PRIMER Beauty Pie Member price: £10.10 £45 See on Beauty Pie "I wear sunscreen every day, regardless of whether its sunny out of not, so I’m always on the lookout for an SPF that sits comfortably under make-up. And I found it with this sunscreen + primer. I love that it blocks UVA and UVB, and it’s super light texture. It doesn’t pill or separate your foundation – and settles on the skin really quickly. Summer or winter – I’ll be re-ordering in perpetuity."

FLASH FALSE LASH MASCARA Beauty Pie Member price: £4.86 £20 See on Beauty Pie “This was my first Beauty Pie purchase. I usually go for volumising mascaras – but the rave reviews on the Flash False Lash Mascara really sold it. The micro-brush head coats the lashes individually and separates the lashes into a ‘fan’ formation. The resulting look is very natural, long lashes. The best part? It comes off with a little micellar water or cleanser - no panda eyes! I think it's a fabulous day-time mascara – I’m keen to try Über Volume Boost Mascara next."

Becky, 28, skin type: combination SUPER HEALTHY SKIN™ DELUXE MOISTURE BODY CRÈME Beauty Pie Member price: £15.35 £50 See on Beauty Pie "This is my all-time favourite Beauty Pie product, and I truly can't live without it. The Super Health Skin Body Creme is basically why I took out my membership, and I have one at my London flat and another spare at my mum's house for when I visit, at ALL times. It's the best body cream I've ever used; the lightweight, whipped, watery texture is insanely good, and the smell is otherworldly. I use it alongside the shower gel and body scrub from the same line."