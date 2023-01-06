While it seems like everyone and their mother has been rocking early aughts trends — like baby tees, low-rise baggy pants, and exposed thongs — Bella Hadid is in her own lane entirely, consistantly serving up looks from decades before she was born.

Taking to Instagram to share a few photos from her trip to the Cayman Islands, the vintage-loving supermodel can be seen in several snaps sporting a whimsical, capri-length leotard in a retro-inspired floral print. Pairing the one-piece with a thick white headband and matching loafers, Hadid looked straight out of the 1960s.

Sleek shades and a mother of pearl donut charm choker from Frasier Sterling (cop the exact necklace here for just $36) effortlessly pulled together the playful ’fit — as did her new honey chamomile blonde hair.

Since cementing her spot as one of the biggest supermodels in the world, Hadid has become known for her quirky, eclectic style and affinity for vintage pieces. Unafraid to take sartorial risks, she often channels the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and so on. Discussing her style with Vogue last year, she told the magazine: “I know what I like. I always have, since I was young. And I've never drifted.”

Never change, boo.