Swimsuits are afraid to see Bella Hadid coming. No matter what she’s doing, whether she’s lazing on the beach, promoting her fragrance range, or even getting a little country in swamp territory, the model usually does it in some sort of bikini ‘fit. Her love of swimsuits has even turned into a business, as she recently collaborated on a capsule collection for her childhood friend’s line Frankies Bikinis.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Hadid shared a slideshow of Instagram photos on Monday, March 3, in none other than a swimsuit. In the new promotional photos for her fragrance line, 'Ôrebella, she took her new perfume bottle to the beach to watch the sunset, donning an elevated take on a spicier bikini.

Bella’s Teeny Black Bikini

For her latest fragrance promotion, Hadid donned a spaghetti strap black bikini top that’s connected by two chain links in the front. She paired it with a black cover-up miniskirt that featured a large leg slit, allowing for maximum hip exposure, and a low-rise fit that teased her matching thong bottoms underneath.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

When it came to accessories, Hadid looked to her own luxurious 'Ôrebella bottle for inspiration. She donned a pair of decadent gold dangly earrings and a simple gold ring, both of which perfectly complement the fragrance in her hand.

Bikinis By Bella

While Hadid’s latest swimsuit doesn’t seem to be from her upcoming collab with Frankies, she has been sharing the ‘fits she designed in the new ad campaign that she’s gradually rolling out on Instagram, all of which proves that swimsuits can be country too.

In her first campaign photo, she donned a picnic blanket-inspired bikini, featuring a handkerchief-style top and high-cut stringy thong made with a matching red-and-white plaid print.

Instagram / Frankie's Bikinis

Hadid even rode horses in a swimsuit for the campaign, inspired by her competitive equestrian career. Atop her saddle, she wore a brown halter-neck bikini top, and matching high-waisted bottoms that featured Western-inspired studs and trinkets around her waist.

Frankie's Bikinis

Naturally, she also donned some Western accessories, including several embellished cuffs on her wrists and a navy blue bandana around her neck.