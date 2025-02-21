Bella Hadid’s modeling roots have come in handy. She has lately focused on different ventures, like her fragrance line 'Ôrebella and her competitive equestrian side quest. But Hadid knows that the best way to sell her businesses is to tap into the role that made her famous, and her newest collab is no exception.

On Feb. 20, Hadid unveiled her new collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis, a swimsuit line by her childhood friend Frankie Aiello. The collection perfectly blends her modeling roots with country motifs, turning leather and suede into beach looks.

Bella’s Picnic Blanket Thong

In a new campaign photo, Hadid proves swimsuits are appropriate for park days. She wore a handkerchief-style bikini top with a red-and-white plaid print, perfectly matching your go-to picnic basket.

She paired the top with a matching stringy thong, which she tied at the sides to allow for maximum hip exposure.

Instagram / Frankie's Bikinis

Bella’s Low-Cut Leather

In another campaign photo, Hadid leaned into her cowgirl side, but looked ready for the beach. She wore a red polka-dot bikini top with brown straps and suede trim. She paired the top with low-cut red leather pants, leaving them unbuttoned to show off her matching high-waisted polka-dot thong underneath.

Frankie's Bikinis

Hadid completed the look with a statement necklace made of three chunky brown chains with several claw-shaped pendants and blue gems. Now, that’s how you know she’s a true cowgirl.

Bella’s Western Bikini

Hadid also showed off her horse-riding skills for the campaign. Atop her saddle, she wore a brown bikini top with a wrap-around collar. Her matching high-waisted bottoms featured Western-inspired studs and trinkets around her waist.

Frankie's Bikinis

She also loaded up on Western accessories, including several embellished cuffs on her wrists and a navy blue bandana around her neck. As the saying goes, you can take Hadid out of the country, but not the country out of Hadid.