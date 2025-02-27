Bella Hadid’s Frankies Bikinis collaboration is the gift that keeps on giving — and it’s not even out yet. The supermodel has been teasing the limited-edition collection for a week now, introducing a new bikini design almost daily. She even threw a party with her nearest and dearest to celebrate the March 4 launch. Apart from her own fragrance label, Orebella, Hadid rarely promotes projects with this much gusto, which proves how special this upcoming collab is to her.

Hadid and Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello have been friends for over 15 years, but haven’t collaborated on a collection until now. (Even Hadid’s sister, Gigi, dropped two capsules with the brand in 2022). To keep the partnership authentic, Hadid’s cowgirl aesthetic was palpable in both the designs and the campaign styling. Take her most recent swimsuit teaser, for example. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Hadid shared never-before-seen photos from her campaign and, apart from the uber-spicy bikini she wore, the styling was so cowboy-coded.

Bella’s Mob Wife Bikini

Starring in the campaign, the supermodel wore a two-toned underwired bra top with a leopard print trim. She leaned into the roaring animal print when designing the bottoms, which was completely covered in the predator’s spots and marked by heart-shaped ring hardware with a dangling “BH” charm.

While the swim set itself was a chic serve, Hadid upped the stylish ante with her styling. She paired the set with leather pieces including unbuttoned pants pulled down to show off her bikini and fringed opera gloves, and accessorized with a paisley print bandana tied around her neck.

Her Frankies Bikinis Line

Like Beyoncé, Hadid is owning the Western aesthetic. After all, she’s part of the professional rodeo circuit and is dating a literal cowboy, Adan Banuelos. So she’s been wearing her chaps, cowboy hats, turquoise jewelry, and more outside of the stables.

Fittingly, the rest of her collab incorporated the Western-inspired feel. In one photo, she wore a bra that was half-red polka dots and half-brown suede. She styled it with red leather pants and layers of statement turquoise necklaces.

Frankies Bikinis

In another, she literally straddled a horse wearing a halter top bikini and high-waist bottoms a silver hardware-embellished waistband.

Frankies Bikinis

The horse girl style has never looked this good.