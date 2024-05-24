Bella Hadid continues to dominate the 77th Cannes Film Festival with enough killer looks to make even the most jaded fashion critic weak in the knees. Her latest conquest? A vintage Atelier Versace gown that stole the spotlight faster than you can say “red carpet royalty.”

Let’s be honest, stealing the spotlight at Cannes is a competitive sport, but Hadid continues to manage it with effortless grace. On May 22, this “archival queen” — as we should now rightfully call her — embraced fans in a vintage DSquared gown (Fall-Winter 2006, no less) before slipping into a gold mini vintage Versace dress. For those counting, that’s *two* vintage Versace gowns in the same number of days.

Is it an obsession? Absolutely. But when the obsession looks this good, who are we to argue?

Bella’s Sequin Versace Gown

At the May 23 premiere of L’Amour Ouf, Hadid stunned onlookers with a black masterpiece that could make Audrey Hepburn herself do a double take.

The dress — from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2001 couture collection — featured a halter neck, a low back, and a plunging neckline (because Cannes and plunging necklines are practically synonymous), The bodice was made from delicate chiffon, which cinched at the waist before transforming into a shimmering skirt covered with vertical sequins.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The silk overlay added a touch of geometric intrigue, while the flowing silk shawl draped over her arms offered a touch of old Hollywood glamour.

Bella’s Old Hollywood Glam

This wasn’t just a dress — it was a fashion history lesson come to life, proving that vintage truly is the new black (or, in this case, very sparkly black). Paired with diamond chandelier earrings and rings that could light up, Hadid looked like a million bucks (or should we say euros?).

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The glam factor wasn’t forgotten either. Hadid’s hair was pulled up into chic ponytail with cascading curls, the perfect compliment to her peachy makeup and glossy lips.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It was a look that oozed effortless glamour, proving that sometimes, classic is the coolest thing to be.