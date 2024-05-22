Bella Hadid has always known how turn heads on the Cannes red carpet — but this year it seems she’s doing it exclusively by way of full-on vintage pieces that show her range as a fashion powerhouse. Her latest showstopper? A striking silver dress from the DSquared Fall-Winter 2006 collection for Chopard's "Once Upon A Time" Gala. Made from fluid silk with crystal details, the gown felt fit for a fairy tale.

Hadid’s commitment to the retro theme goes beyond this one magical night. Last week, she was spotted leaving the Le Majestic Hotel channeling her inner '90s supermodel in a vintage Alaïa dress. And if that wasn't enough proof of her archival obsession, she was also seen rocking a golden-lamé mini Versace dress that would make even Donatella proud.

Bella’s Shiny DSquared Dress

Styled by Molly Dickson, the design was showstopper, complete with a deep neckline and open back. Meanwhile, the hem and slight train were just right length to show off her sleek matching heels. Thanks to the subtle flashes of bare skin, it felt very fun and flirty, but the sweeping cut and liquid-like material made it elegant enough for the evening’s dress code. This is not an easy balance to strike, but Hadid make it look easy.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Bella’s Breathtaking Bling

The real stars of the super’s outfit, however, might just be her dazzling Chopard diamond drop pendant necklace and its matching drop earrings and rings — just the right way to complement the embellishment on her deeply plunging neckline.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hadid's ace glam team finished the look perfectly. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, a timeless choice that kept the focus on the intricate details of the dress. Her soft makeup, featuring a light peach blush, gave her skin a soft, dewy glow.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Will Hadid continue to cook up more vintage magic in Cannes? I'm not sure, but she is proving that sometimes, the best fashion moments are the ones that come with a healthy dose of history.