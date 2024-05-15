When Bella Hadid is working Fashion Week or posing for modeling campaigns, she’s probably on a horse. The model’s first love is horseback riding, having competed professionally since she was a teenager. While she had to pause and focus on modeling due to symptoms from Lyme Disease, she’s now back on the horse — and even got herself a new cowboy boyfriend to boot.

Therefore, it should be no surprise that Hadid’s wardrobe often reflects her equestrian passion (and her family’s farm in Pennsylvania). She recently launched her new fragrance brand Orebella with a soiree in New York City, wearing a corset dress that seemingly came straight from the barn.

Bella’s Chicken Dress

Hadid stepped out for her Orebella party in a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown from the designer’s Spring 2003 collection, with a plunging neckline, leg slit, and a pattern that looks like your grandmother’s throw pillows. The yellow dress features a farm landscape that includes red roses, multi-colored leaves, and yes, chickens.

The gown is cinched with a matching corset, adding more florals and dragon motifs to her look.

Bella Hadid going to the Orabella party in New York City. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid kept the focus on her dress by going simple with her accessories, completing her look with crystal earrings, strappy gold heels, and matching gold diamond-embedded rings from Maison H. Jewels.

Bella’s Equestrian Looks

Whether riding in competitions or just out and about, Hadid is known for adding horse-girl flair to her looks. She even took her equestrian style to Milan Fashion Week in 2022, donning a multi-colored plaid shirt with an asymmetrical neckline and buttons, complete with a long striped brown skirt and tights.

Bella Hadid during Milan Fashion Week in 2022. Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

More recently, Hadid has been sharing her horseback riding outfits on Instagram. She wore a white button-up, light brown chaps, classic blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat.

Bella Hadid reacts during The American Performance Horseman in March. Carolyn Simancik/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She also sported another cowboy hat with a sparkly gold mini-dress while supporting her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, at the American Performance Horseman competition in Texas.