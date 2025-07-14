Bella Hadid's New Bikinis Are A Total Cowboycore Fantasy

Supermodel Bella Hadid lives a double life. When she’s on the clock, she’s modeling lux jewelry for Chopard, or strutting down the Paris Fashion Week runway for Saint Laurent. On her days off, however, she trades in the glitz and glamour of the high fashion world for something a bit more low-key.

Hadid is a country girl through and through, and when she can’t be found at a rodeo, she’s still repping her equestrian hobby in her personal style. She even brings a touch of western flair to her pool days, with her latest choice of swimwear taking a cowboycore turn.

Bella’s Cowboycore Bikini

Hadid looked straight out of a spaghetti western in her recent Instagram post. The model turned a look in a swimsuit from her country-inspired collab with bestie Francesca Aiello’s brand, Frankies Bikinis.

Hadid wore a white halter neck string bikini top with red gingham ties, paired with white high-waisted mini shorts with a matching gingham ribbon, tied in a neat bow in the center (currently unavailable online).

The model accessorized with a phone case from her Wilflower Cases collab, and a scented sprits from her own Orabella perfume line. And of course, she topped off the look with a cowboy hat.

Bella’s Western Suede Set

Hadid proved that her Frankies Bikinis collab was legit country girl garb by rocking pieces from the collection while in Colorado for the Carbondale Rodeo (where she won her first-ever rodeo check, she shared in her June 12 Instagram caption).

The model shared a pic in a Western-inspired suede set. Dainty blue and silver beading adorned the caramel-colored suede bikini top, which she tied in a bow in the front. Her matching micro shorts featured saddle stitch details, and a gold belt engraved with tiny flowers for an added layer of country flair.