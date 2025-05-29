Emily Ratajkowski understands the assignment. Whether she is re-inventing dog-walking style or donning lacy lingerie and sheer dresses in ad campaigns, the model’s looks always fit the occasion.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that EmRata was prepared for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour when she went to the May 28 show in New Jersey. Not only did she bring a poncho for the rain, but her outfit followed the country-western theme of Bey’s Grammy-winning album, while adding her own high-fashion twists.

EmRata’s Cowboy Garb

For the concert, EmRata donned her cowgirl best. She wore a fitted denim-leather jacket in a classic black and white cow print, leaving it unbuttoned to show off her classic white tank top.

She paired her top with high-waisted gray denim jeans featuring flared hems. It’s unknown whether EmRata wore cowboy boots, as her pictures obscured her footwear, but her jeans were the perfect shape to show them off. (And given her history, she probably was.)

Emily Ratajowski / Instagram

She completed her look with a black cowboy hat and an oversized belt featuring a chunky, metallic gold clasp, adding a more refined spin to the Western belt buckle.

EmRata’s Cowhide Bag

Even if she wasn’t wearing cowboy boots, EmRata made up for it with her impeccable choice of handbag. As shown by stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who accompanied her, the model carried a Prada Galleria top-handle bag in a cowhide print that perfectly matched her jacket, down to the leather material.

The bag features double zips, gold hardware, and a matching brown leather tag. It retails for an eye-watering $5,700.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson / Instagram

With her accessories, EmRata proves that you don’t have to sacrifice high fashion when embracing a little country charm.