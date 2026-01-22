Bella Hadid might be a kid at heart. The model brings back Y2K trends on the regular, and when she isn’t walking runways or running businesses like her fragrance brand, she’s a true equestrian, turning her childhood love of horses into a full-on side quest. And if you needed any more proof, just look at her winter weekend activities.

Over the weekend, Hadid embraced the New York snow and stepped out looking cozy and glamorous while sporting a very surprising choice in hair accessories.

Bella’s Winter Ensemble

Hadid didn’t let her getting-ready process stop her from heading into the snow. Before stepping out, she threw on a white tank top with a crewneck collar and cropped hem, and a red letterman jacket with navy stripes and appliqués. She paired her top with matching mid-rise cargo pants, which she cinched with a brown leather belt.

To stay cozy in the cold, Hadid topped her outfit with a brown faux fur coat from Mango, featuring oversized lapels and an ankle-length hem, which added a glamorous grandma’s touch to an otherwise casual ensemble. She paired her jacket with matte black Salomon x Carhartt X-WIP sneakers, a practical choice for the snow.

BACKGRID

Bella’s Hair Curlers

Hadid added even more glamour through her accessories. She sported a pair of bug-eyed black Celine sunglasses and slung a quilted burgundy Chanel handbag around her shoulder.

But even while wearing Chanel and a fur coat, her biggest statement accessory was her pale orange hair rollers, which were perfectly folded into her dark blond locks.

BACKGRID

Hadid is no stranger to rocking colorful curlers while on the way to work, and at this point, they may be her go-to accessory. Whether she was still getting ready or intentionally channeling Marilyn Monroe, it worked.