This year has seen plenty of trends come and go, from corpcore to dollcore. But one aesthetic truly took 2025 by the reigns, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere in 2026. Cowboycore, the western-inspired aesthetic, has plenty of fans, including style icon Bella Hadid.

Cowboycore isn’t just a passing fad for Hadid — it’s a lifestyle. The model-cum-mogul is an accomplished horseback rider. And nowadays, she’s often seen at rodeos to cheer on her boyfriend, professional cowboy Adan Banuelos. In December, Hadid supported her beau at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and her ‘fit was peak cowboycore with a Carrie Bradshaw twist.

Bella’s Cowboycore Look

Hadid is a natural when it comes to channeling different aesthetics, whether she’s modeling a designer’s latest vision or method dressing to match her newest Ôrebella perfume drop. But the 29-year-old is truly in her element when she’s embracing the cowboycore vibes.

In a Dec. 17 Instagram post, the model shared her rodeo ‘fit. For the occasion, she layered a long suede jacket with fringe detailing over a simple beige turtleneck. Hadid paired it with low-rise white jeans.

Hadid’s accessories underscored the western inspo of her rodeo look. She wore a medallion belt, snakeskin cowboy boots, adn gray cowboy hat with a ribbon detail and silver accents. Silver jewelry — including a handful of rings and bolo necklaces — added to the overall country aesthetic.

Her Sex And The City Style Inspo

To finish off her look, Hadid turned to fellow style icon Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw. Despite the Manhattanite’s infamous cowgirl hat look, it’s hard to imagine Carrie at a rodeo. Hadid, however, still managed to find the perfect way to pay homage to everyone’s favorite sex writer by adopting one of the character’s most-loved accessories: the Fendi Baguette.

In photos, Hadid rocked a leopard print Fendi Mama Baguette slung over her shoulder. The purse was a larger (and animal print) version of Carrie’s iconic bag — the purse that was stolen when she got mugged in a 2000 episode of SATC.

In the words of Bradshaw herself, “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette!”