As one of the world’s top supermodels, Bella Hadid shapes the future of fashion. When it comes to her own off-duty wardrobe, however, she often looks to the past for inspo, repurposing bygone trends with a modern twist. And evidently, her favorite decade to reference is the noughties.

In recent years, the Orebella founder has resurrected handkerchief skirts, UGG boots, low-rise pants, and the dress-over-pants layering technique. She’s also been spotted carrying ‘00s-era it bags, including a graffiti-clad Louis Vuitton design in collaboration with Stephen Sprouse.

On Monday, Jan. 12, Hadid continued her Y2K style crusade, wearing one of the era’s most controversial trends: the exposed bra strap.

Bella’s ‘00s-Era Styling

While out and about in Los Angeles, Hadid’s black bra straps peeked out of a knitted, long-sleeved beige top with a buckled empire waist detail. For that effortless model-off-duty vibe, she paired it with subtly flared jeans and pointed-toe pumps.

These days, fully exposing one’s underwear is so commonplace. Celebs and street style stars regularly flash their thongs and bras under sheer dresses or show off their granny panties by skipping pants altogether. In the early aughts, however, the trend was Exposed Undies Lite. Instead of baring the entire lingerie item, only its straps were worth showing off, like in whale tail ‘fits.

BACKGRID

In fact, fashion girls took great care in choosing their undergarments for precisely this reason. They styled bras to pop against their outfit, often choosing a bolder color or those with lacy straps. Though Hadid’s choice was still within the realm of neutrals, the contrast was intentional. Think of it as an elevated take on the former trend.

Her TikTok-Approved Bag

To complete the look, Hadid wore teeny oval sunglasses and carried a leather Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26.

BACKGIRD

If you frequent #fashiontok, you’re likely already familiar with the Coach staple. Many across the platform can’t get enough of its multiple iterations, especially the Pillow collection. Hadid’s choice was a slouchy take on the 1970s-inspired style crafted in buttery soft leather. Like the rest of its kind, it featured the iconic “C” hardware logo.

Should you also want to secure the bag, the style retails for $450 and is currently available to shop.

Slay.