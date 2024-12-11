If there’s one celeb who’s embodied the horse girl moniker, it’s Bella Hadid. Equestrian riding has been her longtime sport and, more recently, she’s been competing in the rodeo, even bagging the Rookie of the Year title from the National Cutting Horse Association’s 2024 Limited Age Event.

Her passion for equestrianism has manifested in her wardrobe, too. Fully embracing the rodeo aesthetic, she’s been rocking chaps, cowboy hats, Western-style boots, and more throughout the year.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Hadid took her love for cowboycore to the small screen. The supermodel shocked fans when she made a cameo in Yellowstone, Paramount’s highly rated Western drama. Apart from her rodeo-adjacent storyline, she was every bit the natural in her horse girl sartorial element.

Bella’s Equestrian-Style ’Fit

Art mimicked real life in the show. In the fifth and final season’s penultimate episode, Hadid debuted as Sadie, the girlfriend of rider Travis Wheatley (played by series creator Taylor Sheridan). IRL, Hadid’s boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, is also a rider whom she met “at a horse show.” A scene with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) cheekily alludes to her off-screen flame. Beth asked what Sadie saw in Travis. Her response? “Have you seen him ride?”

The romantic plotline wasn’t their only similarity. Like Hadid’s off-screen ensembles, Sadie also embodied the cowboycore ethos. She wore a ribbed white tank ripped down her décolletage. The distressed detail framed her contrasting black bra perfectly. She tucked it into HAALA jeans and threw on a plaid button-up around it.

Paramount

Her Accessories Cinched The Look

Hadid’s casual ensemble was rodeo-fied with accessories: a black cowboy hat and a belt with a massive Western-style buckle. The show’s costume designer, Johnette Boone, revealed that Hadid even employed some personal items for the look. “[She also wore] vintage boots of her own, and tipped the brim of her hat with a Brim Biter by Hallett Peak,” Boone told Vogue.

Paramount

A Certified Horse Girl

There’s a reason why Sadie was able to steal from Hadid’s own wardrobe — the supermodel is a cowboycore aficionado. In September, Hadid went on a date in a plunging halter top paired with low-rise leather pants and all-Western-inspired accessories (see: a cowboy hat, a turquoise necklace, and a Western-style belt and boots). Banuelos was similarly dressed.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That same day, she changed into another, even more rodeo-leaning look. She wore a shiny black button-up that she partly left unbuttoned, and wore suede chaps with fringe. Banuelos, too, changed into chaps.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can take the girl out of the rodeo, but you can’t take the rodeo out of the girl.