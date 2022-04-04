If you’ve ever wondered if an ice water facial is actually worth it, just take a cue from Bella Hadid. On Monday, April 4, creative director Isamaya Ffrench took to Instagram to post a video of Hadid indulging in the popular facial treatment to get smooth tight skin.

“It’s called ‘Ice Bath’ by Bella Hadid,” says the supermodel in the video before laughing and gently submerging her entire face in the bowl of ice-cold water. She swishes her face from left to right slowly to get every part of her face immersed in water before lifting it slowly with a smile.

Using ice, in general, on skin has been known to have some skin benefits, such as helping you get that instant glow. Ice water facials in particular have been popular forever, promising refreshed skin and depuffed eyes. Several commenters pointed out that the icy beauty hack was also a tip that the legendary Joan Crawford used to swear by.

To follow in Hadid’s ice water journey is actually pretty simple to do at home. All you need is a clean bowl and ice (you can even fill it with cucumber for extra hydrating and soothing benefits). Fill your bowl with the water and ice and submerge your face into the water for a couple of seconds. Do it a few times over and you’re done.

The supermodel has been opening up more about her beauty routine, recently revealing that she got her nose done at the age of 14 in a Vogue interview. She’s also been candid about struggling with imposter syndrome and the benefits of going to therapy to take care of her mental health, something many people can relate to.

So if this piques your interest in ice bath facials, go give it a try. It’s pretty harmless (if you can stand the cold water) and the results are pretty amazing.