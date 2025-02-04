Bella Hadid has been diversifying her portfolio in recent years. Between launching her fragrance line 'Ôrebella, supporting her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, and embarking on an equestrian career, Hadid seemingly put modeling on the back burner. However, she knows precisely when to return to her fashion roots, especially when it benefits her business.

On Feb. 3, she channeled her modeling roots in her newest campaign for 'Ôrebella to promote her new Nightcap scent, dressing in some lingerie-forward looks that make it clear that her outfits aren’t complete without her famous scents. “You’re never fully dressed without an aura…” she captioned the Instagram post.

Bella’s Backless Lingerie

In the first few Instagram photos, Hadid is seen getting her makeup done by her glam team for bedtime. She lounges on her bed in a silky black slip dress with subtle metal embellishments and a spaghetti strap neckline that creates an open back.

She kept her accessories minimal, wearing just a chunky gold chain-link bracelet that perfectly complements the 'Ôrebella bottle in her hand.

Bella’s Casual Sleepwear

In other campaign photos, Hadid shows off her fragrance in a more dramatic way with a classic black-and-white filter. This time, she embraced the loungewear trend but added a spicy touch.

The model wore a cropped white tank top with a scoop neck and matching buttoned shorts with a high-cut hem, making it appear like she was wearing underwear. She cozied up the look with a button-up blouse, leaving the cuffs undone for extra casual flair. She also went accessory-free, letting her perfume do all the talking.

Bella’s Past Orabella Campaigns

Hadid has a history of stepping up her modeling game for her fragrance campaigns. In August, she basically wore nothing but body jewelry to promote 'Ôrebella, donning a crystal-covered bodysuit that featured a collar of gem pendants, a crystal bra, and diamond strings that barely cover her midriff. That all led to her rhinestone underwear.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

She wrapped a sheer black cape around her look for an extra lingerie-inspired touch. She added even more bling with her accessories, including a crystal anklet, armbands, and a metallic ring and cuff bracelet. Not many can make a fragrance shine quite like Hadid.