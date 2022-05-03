Amy Winehouse's “Back to Black” is playing on a loop in my head as I type this, because... Bella Hadid.

Each year since making her Met Gala debut in 2015, Hadid has gravitated towards all-black ensembles — from the glittering Alexander Wang catsuit she rocked in 2017 to the bejeweled Moschino gown with bold side cut-outs in 2019. This year is no different.

While the supermodel and style icon may have skipped 2021's Met Gala, she is absolutely dominating this year’s red carpet (literally). On Monday night, Hadid wore a black leather bustier featuring a hook-and-eye detailing up the sides. In addition, she wore a lace wrap skirt with a dangerously high slit and a long, trailing train.

Hadid also donned lacy black tights, matching opera gloves, and strappy black heels, positively dripping with dominatrix vibes. For an added touch of drama, she draped white pearls around one of her ankles, seamlessly complementing her pearl drop earrings.

All in all, the moody, sexy ensemble is very Catwoman meets “gilded age” New York, the latter of which inspired this year's theme. The lace is very of-that-time, which spanned from 1870 to 1890, not to mention her Regency Era hairdo. During this period, the upper echelon's style of dressing was all about more, more, more. Grandeur. Maximalism.

Nailed it, Ms. Hadid.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

