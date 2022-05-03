It happened: Bella Hadid brought Princesscore to the 2022 Met Gala. The supermodel and entrepreneur showed up on the red carpet with a very Bridgerton-inspired coiffed half-updo, which she wore with an embellished black corset wrapped in a black lace skirt.

Hadid’s Met Gala ensemble was designed Burberry’s creative director Riccardo Tisco, and while it her glam was reminiscent of the regency era, her outfit evoked contemporary punk rock vibes. The combination of the corset, chains, and sexy lace stockings — adorned with delicate pearls around her ankle — seamlessly married classic beauty and contemporary edginess, which Hadid always does particularly well. "It's a little bit of me, a little bit of him,” Hadid told Vogue regarding the creative collaboration with Tisco.

As for Hadid’s regency-era hair? The look was created by Hadid’s go-to stylist Evanie Frausto, who shared behind-the-scenes footage from before and during the event. Frausto’s Instagram stories also gave viewers a peak at the back of Hadid’s hairstyle, revealing a delicate baby braid wrapped around the pinned half of Hadid’s mane. Phoebe Bridgerton who?

But really, if anyone was going to somehow pull off regency-era meets gilded glam meets modern-day rockstar on one of the most anticipated red-carpet events of the year…it would be Bella Hadid.