International supermodel, risk-taking fashion icon, and outspoken advocate, Bella Hadid, stepped out to celebrate her older sister Gigi Hadid’s birthday in New York City last night. While her look was serving serious early 2000s vibes by way of her dark grey, ultra-short mini skirt — it was her zigzag headband that truly brought back nostalgic flashbacks of the quintessential millennial childhood experience.

Picture those classic, youthful nights of the ’90s and early 2000s — likely spent at the mall with friends or scanning the newest VHS tapes at Blockbuster. Perhaps you have a few new accessories from Claire’s you’re dying to wear, and opt for the plastic, zigzag comb headband (that is sure to leave your hair in knots, but you looked so cool that it was totally a non-issue).

Now picture the A-Listers of today — like the youngest Hadid sister, and even Kourtney Kardashian — choosing the same memory-inducing, middle school appropriate accessory for a night out. The near 30s (and older) crowd have come full circle at last ...

It’s no secret that all things ’90s and Y2K have been trending for quite some time, with low rise denim, pencil-thin brows, and even platform flip-flops most recently reemerging — and Bella Hadid is the latest it-girl to cement that the looks of the recent past (however silly or long-lost they may be) are not on their way out anytime soon.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Though I’m partial to those stretchy, plastic chokers that I shamelessly wore for the better half of my elementary school photos ... it’s no telling what sentimental accessory might be on-trend next. It’s safe to say, however, that the memories so many millennials share serve as an endless source of inspiration for the iconic looks of the now.