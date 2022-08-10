Bella Hadid is in the depths of her “weird girl style” era (just peep TikTok, my friends), and her date night look yesterday was just another testament to her new look.

Stepping out for dinner with her boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York City, the supermodel was snapped sporting a preppy ’fit reminiscent of a schoolgirl wearing her boyfriend’s (or girlfriend’s!) varsity jacket. Despite the heat, she draped a black bomber jacket over a tight black tee featuring the word “compassionate” in white cursive text.

And in lieu of the trendy micro mini skirts that have been ubiquitous this summer, Hadid slipped into a straight-cut style that hit just a couple of inches above the knee and boasted a subtle check pattern.

From there, Hadid paired long black Nike socks (she’s been loving this “ugly” trend as of late) with glossy black square-toe heels, resulting in a quirky, retro feel. To accessorize, the model added a barbed silver chain necklace, silver drop earrings, sleek black oval sunglasses, and a small black leather top handle bag. She also wore a selection of gold rings on both hands.

Perhaps you or I wouldn't have thought to style these contrasting pieces together, but hey, Bella is sartorially fearless. She knows what she likes and rocks whatever she wears with confidence. Don't ever change, girl.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Not only is this a strong style moment for Bella, it’s a sign that the micro mini skirt’s reign may be ending. Finally, hemlines we can sit in again. If you’re ready to reap the benefits of a skirt with a few extra inches, shop some pieces inspired by Bella’s look below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.