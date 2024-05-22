Some celebrities just have that It-factor — and Bella Hadid is most definitely one of them.

If you need further confirmation, Hadid has exclusively wearing vintage fashion pieces in Cannes this year. Upon her arrival, the model was spotted in a little brown Alaïa dress with a built-in corset; later, she changed into a Fall/Winter 2006 Dsquared2 gown for the red carpet. Somewhere in between two appearances, Hadid was also spotted in a gold Gianni Versace mini with a $30,000 pair of Chopard diamond earrings. And then there was the 2003 Dolce & Gabbana look she wore while shooting additional photos on her balcony — also perfection.

Now, while leaving Hôtel Martinez yesterday, the youngest Hadid sister has been photographed in yet another archival number that shows her style prowess: a vintage low-cut halter neck midi dress.

Bella Hadid’s Tan Lattice Dress

The piece in question is from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2005 lineup — also known as the collection after Tom Ford’s decade long stint at the fashion house. Designed with a down-to-there plunging neckline reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace moment at the 2000 Grammys, the halter silhouette has strategically-placed hip cutouts and a draped hem.

Hadid paired the look with satin pumps in a light bronze color that masterfully matched her midi.

And while there weren’t great angles of the back of the dress, its side-profile alludes to an open T-strap back with a criss-cross effect.

Her Sparkling Diamonds

The model is no stranger to the Cannes style circuit. She’s been attending the South of France’s annual film festival for the last few years with high-jewelry brand Chopard. The Swiss fashion house has had a longstanding partnership with the event since 1998, which includes adorning the A-list attendees with timepieces and diamonds.

This year, the model was fully decked out in a pair of Chopard’s dangling diamond earrings with diamond tennis necklaces; one of which featured a massive teardrop stone that was only accented by the dress’s low-cut neckline.

The entire moment gave me major fashion deja vu, all the way back to Hadid’s balcony moment in 2022. She popped out in a pale pink lace-up corseted dress from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2003 collection and I’m still not quite over it.