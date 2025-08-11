Bella Hadid is a country girl now, but home will always be the West Coast. As of late, the model and equestrian has been residing in Texas near her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, and country inspiration has popped up in nearly everything she does, from designing a Western-inspired collab with Frankies Bikinis to posing for campaigns to promote her 'Ôrebella fragrance line.

However, Hadid recently made time to head back to Los Angeles and commemorated her homecoming by sharing a slideshow of hometown photos on Instagram. Naturally, she chose some more California-coded laid-back looks for her trip, without sacrificing her country flair.

Bella’s Polka Dot Co-Ords

Celebrating her return home, Hadid did an impromptu photoshoot on the streets of Venice Beach with her pizza boxes. She donned a cheeky co-ords set, featuring a cropped tank top with a black and white polka-dot print, and matching low-rise shorts that were so short that they could’ve been underwear.

She topped her co-ords with an oversized black varsity jacket, featuring a striped hem and collar. She continued the preppy theme with her accessories, completing her look with reading glasses and a pair of black leather loafers with the classic horsebit chain.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Bella’s Plunging Athleisure

While spending time in Los Angeles, Hadid stopped by a matcha shop and posted her look to her Instagram Story, which proved that she can make even athleisure a little country.

She wore a red tank top, featuring a plunging neckline and a curved asymmetrical hem with a small cutout. She paired her top with white and red checkered leggings, reminiscent of a classic picnic blanket (like one swimsuit from her Frankies Bikinis collab). She completed her look with oval sunglasses and bejeweled gold bobble earrings.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

You can take Hadid out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of Hadid.