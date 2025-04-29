The Met Gala is still about a week away, but Bella Hadid is already making waves for her outfits on the streets of New York. Case in point: her recent sheer, nip-freeing style statement.

Bella’s Model-Off-Duty Look

Like foliage and gorgeous botanicals, spring is when fashion’s most adventurous dressers come to life. Though weather has never truly deterred Hadid from dressing spicily (remember when she wore a bikini on a bed of literal snow in Aspen, Colorado?), she ups the risqué ante a few notches higher when temps go up. One such time was on Monday, April 28.

Hadid was spotted in NYC wearing an off-the-shoulder chocolate brown top by ME+EM ($135). The stretchy, sheer cloth, which she wore sans bra, featured a fold-over style, à la Regina George’s black look (you know, the one she wore before she was hit by a bus). She tucked it into high-waist distressed jeans with holes on the knees. The silhouette was reminiscent of a ’90s supermodel, which was totally on brand.

She completed the ensemble with a chunky belt in the same chocolate hue, pointed-toe shoes, and sunglasses. The Orebella founder also came prepared for New York’s wishy-washy weather in the chicest way, effortlessly clutching a vintage-looking leather jacket, just in case.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Number

The night before, Hadid also made headlines for nearly stealing the limelight at her sister Gigi’s birthday celebration, all thanks to her all-black attire, which featured capri pants, a Carrie Bradshaw favorite. Like many of Carrie’s go-tos, the knee-grazing style is also a divisive one. Bella, however, wore hers sleekly, with a fitted sleeveless top, pointed-toe pumps, hoop earrings, and bling.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Even her bag was Carrie-esque. If you’ll recall, the fictional columnist had a particular affinity for the Fendi baguette, nearly risking her life instead of handing her purple sequined one to an armed robber in SATC’s third season. Bella, who has a widely known love for Y2K era purses, rocked a similar style albeit in red.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

ICYWW, a deeper burgundy version is available to shop online, but it will set you back $5K.