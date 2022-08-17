The red dress has always had an undeniably show-stopping quality to it. Throughout history, we’ve seen designers, stylists, and stars alike use scarlet frocks to make statements and turn heads.

From Hollywood premieres and award shows to the big screen, the bold color naturally garners attention wherever it goes. So, it’s no surprise that some of the most memorable dresses in pop culture history are red. To cite a few: Julia Roberts's off-the-shoulder dress in Pretty Woman, Nicole Kidman's red satin corseted look in Moulin Rouge, and Rihanna’s diaphanous red Azzedine Alaia gown at the 2013 Grammys. There are many more I can think of, but there’s one star in particular who seems dead-set on making red dresses a signature piece of her personal style.

Like supermodels before her, Bella Hadid is well aware of the power a fabulous red dress holds. The catwalk queen has opted for looks in the fiery hue on quite a few occasions since rising to fame. She’s flaunted glamorous crimson gowns from the likes of Dior and Alexandre Vauthier at the iconic Cannes Film Festival, and turned heads in shorter red designs on the streets of Paris and New York City.

There are thousands of gorgeous red dresses out there, and even more iconic red dress moments, but Bella has some of my all-time favorites. To that end, keep scrolling (you know the drill) to take in 10 of Hadid's most noteworthy red dress moments to date.

1 Red Cut-Out Gown Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Hadid made waves in a daring red Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a sparkling asymmetrical neckline, a dramatic leg slit, and a side cut-out that led to an open back. A matching red lip, ruby earrings, and stiletto sandals finished off the striking look.

2 Red Patterned Wrap Dress Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Spotted in NYC earlier this summer, the 25-year-old model made her presence known as she hit the pavement in a chic, ‘70s-esque wrap dress featuring a red and off-white geometric pattern, paired with sleek leather boots. When styling red dresses off-duty, contrasting the bright hue with black boots seems to be Bella’s go-to move.

3 Red Gingham Mini Last August, Bella took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself modeling a red-and-white checked Comme des Garcons mini dress and chunky black leather Alexander McQueen boots. Posing in the wild, the outfit was giving fashionable farm girl realness.

4 Red Stained Glass Print James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images For her birthday celebration in 2019, Hadid stepped out in a red velvet dress with a stained glass print. She styled the vintage Dior bodycon number with knee-high black leather boots, a matching shoulder bag and a smattering of jewelry. I need this whole ensemble for fall.

5 Red Sheer Bodice Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model slipped into a semi-sheer Dior gown with a corseted bodice and a drapey skirt for a 2018 dinner party in Cannes. She paired the dress with matching patent leather pumps, eye-catching jewelry and a small heart-printed Dior bag.

6 Red Lace Latex Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Before hitting the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Bella showed off a bold red bustier dress in a glossy latex-like finish. It boasted a subtle black lace print and a thigh-high slit, hinting at the sultry lingerie looks the audience could expect come showtime.

7 Red Corset Two-Piece Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As for the 2017 fashion show’s after party, Bella posed on the pink carpet wearing a satiny red two-piece gown with a lace-up corseted bodice design by Alexandre Vauthier. She complemented the ruched number with black patent leather slingback sandals.

8 Red Quilted Gown Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid wore this regal Dior number to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The red quilted couture gown featured a full skirt, barely-there straps, and an open back, and Hadid accessorized with diamond serpent-inspired jewelry. The result? A look fit for royalty.

9 Red Sequin Dress David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The runway star made another unforgettable appearance at a Tag Heuer store opening in 2017, when she showed up in this shimmering one-shouldered gown, which she paired with edgy black lace-up booties and a red lip. It was simply fab.