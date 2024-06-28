At this point, Bella Hadid's name is basically synonymous with unforgettable fashion moments. Whether she is rocking a vintage sheer Dior look on a casual NYC stroll or turning heads in an archival Dolce & Gabbana dress at Canne, the supermodel leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes. And her latest feat? Becoming the new face of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

The appointment makes total sense: Hadid's reign as the "Queen of Cannes" was solidified this May when she donned a show-stopping Saint Laurent dress on the red carpet. The internet promptly went into a frenzy, which translated to a true moment for the iconic fashion house. Saint Laurent, clearly recognizing the magic Hadid brings, secured her for their Fall 2024 campaign — her first ever with the brand.

Bella’s Saint Laurent Campaign

The campaign image, shot by the talented Gray Sorrenti, is pure "Hadid magic." Reclining on a bed adorned with pink sheets, the star radiates effortless sensuality in a sheer white dress boasting a delicate lace collar. A black Saint Laurent belt cinches her waist, and a luxurious faux-fur coat rests beside her, giving the whole image a certain rock-and-roll sensibility.

YSL/ Gray Sorrenti

Hadid’s signature brunette tresses fall down her shoulders in loose waves, while the glam is kept natural with a touch of drama thanks to the classic winged eyeliner and a soft mauve pink lipstick.

True fashionistas will recognize the dress from Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2024 runway show. This campaign seamlessly transitions a runway look into a captivating photo that promises a season of bold and romantic pieces from the French maison.

Hadid's partnership with Saint Laurent is a meeting of fashion royalty. The brand, known for its edgy and often provocative aesthetic, has found the perfect muse in Hadid, a model who effortlessly embodies confidence with a touch of rebellion. We can't wait to see what other iconic moments this dream team conjures up!