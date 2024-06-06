Bella Hadid Rocked A Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Butt Cleavage

Whether she’s wearing a vintage Dior dress during a press tour or rocking the no-pants trend and Uggs as she eats a slice of pizza in New York City, Bella Hadid has cemented herself as a regular on best-dressed lists.

More recently, Hadid wore several memorable looks during her 2024 Cannes circuit. From her Gianni Versace gold mini to a little brown Alaia dress, it was hit after hit. But after some reflection, there was one of her vintage outfits, in particular, that I feel didn’t get nearly enough credit.

In between red-carpet appearances, the model wore a blush brocade dress that looked like it was made for her. On June 4, Hadid posted a carousel on Instagram featuring photos of the chic pink look as she promoted Orebella, her new perfume label.

Bella Hadid’s Lace-Up Dolce & Gabbana Dress

The Orebella founder donned a pale-pink lace-up dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection while staying at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France. According to fan account Bella Hadid’s Closet on Instagram, the piece was sourced by luxury reseller, Opulent Addict. And cinched by multiple rows of lace-up detail, it fit her like a glove.

Hadid turned around to reveal the full lace-up back, offering up plenty of butt cleavage. Tasteful yet scandalous in its own right, the dress exuded a level of Hollywood glam best suited for the annual Cannes film festival.

Like a true model, she let the dress do all the talking — adding only a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses and Chopard jewels. Her hair was pulled back to put the massive diamond earrings on full view. She wore barely-there strappy heels in her perfect nude shade.

Her Balcony Outfit Checks

If Hadid’s latest ensembles confirmed anything, it’s that the model loves a good balcony picture. Just two years ago, she posed in the same doorway at Hotel Martinez wearing a blush pink Versace gown.

Pepe Mendez/GC Images/Getty Images

Months before that, Hadid was in a photoshoot at the Costes Hotel in Paris, France. Only this time she sported a pair of baggy jeans with a graphic print and a see-through top with a bra underneath — though the fuzzy hot pink hat was easily the standout piece.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Fans have seen more of Hadid in the last month than they have all year. And hopefully, her outings in Cannes and Orebella promotion are a sign that more looks are coming this summer.