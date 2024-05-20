Bella Hadid Was Practically Topless In Her "Pantyhose Dress”

Bella Hadid is not the first (and most definitely won’t be the last) celebrity to hop on the free the nipple movement. In fact, nipples have become a pretty popular accessory on the red carpet as of late. During her short stint in the south of France, the model has already worn two brown dresses that leave little to the imagination.

Hadid, who recently took a step back from modeling to focus on her health, attended the premiere of The Apprentice at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20. The Orebella fragrance founder posed for the cameras in a *very sheer* brown Saint Laurent halter dress for the big occasion. The 27-year-old’s provocative highlighted — what else? — her nipples.

The ‘Pantyhose Dress’

Most of Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection by creative director Anthony Vaccarello consisted of sheer ensembles. Look number seven, which Bella wore in Cannes, was no different.

InStyle dubbed it the “Pantyhose Dress” because of its transparent, tights-like material. The halter dress — delicately draped over the models’ chest — had ruching throughout the bodice that was met with a ruffle down the centerline.

Bella completed her look with gold jewelry from Chopard and Saint Laurent brown peep-toe Mary Janes. To balance out the look, celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett gave Hadid a touch of classic old Hollywood glamour with a side part and loose waves.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

But let’s not forget that this wasn’t the first time that the model and entrepreneur bared her chest at Cannes.

The Gold Lung Dress

Back in 2021, Hadid wore a black avant-garde gown designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection. The model wasn’t afraid to make a bold statement as she walked the festival’s red carpet with gold branches over her chest.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid’s Schiaparelli ensemble was, without a doubt, one of her most memorable looks to date.

The Barely There Dress

Upon arriving to the south of France on May 19, Hadid was seen outside her hotel wearing a vintage Alaïa mocha mini dress. The model was noticeably not wearing a bra underneath the spaghetti strap number. (All things considered, this checks out.)

She paired the dress with gold hoop earrings, rectangular ‘90s-styles sunglasses, light-pink pointed Prada mules, and a satin Prada tote bag with rosettes.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Hadid’s day outfit was reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw’s naked dress that she wore in Season 1 of Sex and the City for her MTA bus photo shoot and first date with Mr. Big.