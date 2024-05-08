Despite the no-pants trend still making its rounds among the style set, guests at the 2024 Met Gala were showing skin in a different way. Strengthening the ongoing case for letting nipples — both real and faux — fly free, the red carpet was awash with diaphanous designs.

We saw both literal and figurative adaptations of this on Monday, in the form of revealing open-weave lace and Trompe-l’œil prints, a less obvious interpretation of the trend. Cone-shaped bustiers were another way in which attendees (read: Kylie Jenner and Paloma Elsesser) highlighted the nipple — or the illusion of such — on the biggest night in fashion.

Of course, the chest-baring trend is nothing new; Designers have been sending scantily clad models down the runway sans bra for decades. The Museé de Yves Saint Laurent in Paris even houses an exhibit aptly named “Transparencies,” which features a selection of super-sheer pieces. All this is to say: it makes sense that to celebrate the preservation of fashion’s most memorable moments, celebs of all stature would adopt a similar look.

And adopt they did... Continue ahead for all the nipple-driven looks from the Met steps and after-parties alike.

Doja Cat’s Wet T-Shirt Look

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In true Doja Cat fashion, the singer arrived to the white tie event an edgy iteration of a naked dress. She donned a drenched white maxi dress by Vetements. It evoked the quintessential look of a wet T-shirt, clinging to her (bare) body beneath.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Sheer Sparkle

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski offered a more opulent take on freeing the nipple in a Versace Haute Couture number. The long-sleeve gown was defined by its crystalized floral motifs. With a loose-knit design, the gown was as sparkly as it was revealing. She accessorized with nothing but beige briefs and jewels from Chopard.

Rita Ora’s Sheer Beaded Dress

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

After a quick change at The Mark Hotel, Rita Ora was seen leaving for the 2024 Met Gala after-party wearing a floor-length (faux?) fur, draped around her shoulders to reveal a see-through bodysuit beneath. The floral beading details were reminiscent of 1920s flapper style made modern.

Doja Cat’s See-Through Stockings

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

In line with Doja Cat’s naked theme, the singer wore a logo-clad stocking set by Vetements that — shocker! — was completely see through. She underpinned the bottoms with a simple thong, while letting the nip fly free up top.

Kylie Jenner’s Cone-Shaped Bra

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though less on-the-nose than her red carpet peers, Kylie Jenner also debuted prominent nipple detailing at the Met Gala in the form of a pointed cone bra. Her Oscar de La Renta gown was custom made to resemble a chiseled marbled bust one would find in a garden.

Adut Akech’s Lace Catsuit

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adut Akech’s catsuit offered a super scandalous, yet undeniably chic, take on going sans bra. The second-skin look — a LaQuan Smith desgign — featured an orchid detail at the hip and a daring front cut-out accented by a floating teardrop gem.

Amy Fine Collins’ Trompe-l'œil Dress

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This Trompe-l’œil Thom Browne ensemble, a lá Amy Fine Collins, was a more artistic approach to freeing the nipple. It proved you can send the same message without showing any skin.

Paloma Elsesser’s Bubble Dress

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser’s custom H&M gown was a major moment in and of itself. But the model doubled down on her slay, changing into an ‘80s-style bubble dress with an exaggerated cone-shaped bustier for the after-party.