No matter what she’s doing, Bella Hadid loves to wear a bikini. Whether promoting her fragrance line 'Ôrebella, modeling, or going on vacation, Hadid usually has some sort of swimsuit in tow. From a bra top and booty shorts to strappy tied-up bikinis, the model has worn them all.

She proved her love of swimsuits in her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, the swimwear line by her childhood friend, Frankie Aiello. In the spirit of the 1960s jingle, Hadid wore an itsy bitsy, teenie weenie, red polka-dot bikini for the latest image in her new campaign.

Bella’s Polka-Dot Thong Bikini

In the newest photos for her Frankies campaign, Hadid modeled the “strawberry polka dot” bikini, which looked exactly as it sounds. She wore a frilly short-sleeved bra top with an off-shoulder neckline, a red polka-dot print, and a red bolo tie knotted into a bow.

She paired the crop top with thong bottoms, which matched the feminine vibes and allowed Hadid to show off her derréire.

Instagram / Frankie's Bikinis

Proving that country attire still goes well with bikinis, she accessorized with red cowboy boots and a classic tan straw hat.

Bella’s New Line

Hadid’s frilly ’fit was just one of her many designs for the Frankies Bikinis collab, which proved that country-inspired motifs could even work on the beach. In a separate image, Hadid modeled a bikini inspired by a classic picnic blanket pattern, with a red-and-white plaid handkerchief-style top and a matching thong.

Instagram / Frankies Bikinis

Her line also expanded her idea of what a swimsuit could be. In a desert photo, Hadid wore yet another red polka-dot bikini top, this time with a brown suede trim. She paired the top with low-rise red leather pants, leaving them unbuttoned to show off her matching high-cut thong underneath.

Frankies Bikinis

Yes, according to Hadid, you can wear leather pants on the beach. Maybe just don’t get in the water.